Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,947.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $259.81. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $261.40.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.