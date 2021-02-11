Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $592,000 in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,560,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,332 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

