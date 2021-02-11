Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 23,029 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,046. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

