Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

AMAT traded up $7.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 633,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

