RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 82,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,355. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

