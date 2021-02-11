BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Given “Top Pick” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,105.50 ($27.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,097. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,069.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,807.38. The company has a market capitalization of £44.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

