Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Cerner also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.32.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.