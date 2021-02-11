Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Masco also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25 to $3.45 EPS.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

