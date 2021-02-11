Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.00

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 114543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of £33.58 million and a PE ratio of -18.55.

About Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

