iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $321.33

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $321.33 and last traded at $320.98, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

