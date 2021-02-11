Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the January 14th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 953,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

