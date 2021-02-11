Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $609.99

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $609.99 and last traded at $609.99, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $596.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.10 and a 200 day moving average of $458.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total transaction of $1,873,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,850.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

