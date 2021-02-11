South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STSBF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. South Star Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

