Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.61

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 19664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $897.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

