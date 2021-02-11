Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.26 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $62.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

