AC3 (AC3) Reaches Market Cap of $234,631.17

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. AC3 has a market capitalization of $234,631.17 and approximately $13.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 tokens. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

