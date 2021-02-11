Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,883 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.99. 51,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

