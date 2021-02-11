iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.72. 77,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.