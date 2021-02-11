Truist Boosts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $225.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.75. 6,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $153.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.