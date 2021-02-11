Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 247,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,678,221. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,447,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.