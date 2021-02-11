Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 648,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,002. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

