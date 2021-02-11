SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 17,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,584. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

