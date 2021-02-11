JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 8.42% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.07 on Thursday. 1,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,767. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

