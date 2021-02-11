iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,763. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56.

