Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 403.81.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.