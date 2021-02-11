Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 249,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,752. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

