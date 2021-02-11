Searle & CO. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Searle & CO. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $85.14. 130,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

