Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 100,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.