Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $12.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 59,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,356,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at $20,931,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

