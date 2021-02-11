Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Issues Earnings Results

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 6,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,381. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.