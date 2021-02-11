Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

