Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $77.53 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $77,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,747. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $253.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.