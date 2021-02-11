iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 321,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,897. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.