TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.31. 27,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.