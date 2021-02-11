Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

