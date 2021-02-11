Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 2,158 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.03. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.