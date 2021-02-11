Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,353,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

