AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

T stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

