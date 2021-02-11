FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 14190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $9,145,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

