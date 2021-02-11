Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of MC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 15,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,653. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.