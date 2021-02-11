EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

ENS traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

