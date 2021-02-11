FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in January

FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPPP remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. FieldPoint Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get FieldPoint Petroleum alerts:

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.