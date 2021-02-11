Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $$144.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. Gecina has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

