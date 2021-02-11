Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMTK stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. 899,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,396. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.