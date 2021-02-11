Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OMTK stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. 899,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,396. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Omnitek Engineering Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.