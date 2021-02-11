Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Down 14.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 10,121,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 3,375,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLY shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

