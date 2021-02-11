Mizuho Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

PAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 419,305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

