Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.16. 22,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,436. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

