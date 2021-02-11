LVW Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.07. 810,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

