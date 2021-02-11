Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.