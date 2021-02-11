Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $719.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.83 and a 200 day moving average of $647.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

